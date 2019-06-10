FIRST ALERT: Tracking two cold fronts this week

Are you already looking for a break from the summer-like heat and humidity? Well, you’re in luck! You’re going to get one this week.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will be tracking two cold fronts that will impact the ArkLaTex this week. Neither cold front will be a big rain-maker for the area. However, they are still going to have a BIG impact on our weather. The first cold front will arrive on Monday and kick the heat and humidity out of the area. The second front will arrive midweek and bring in a reinforcing shot of cool and dry air. These cold fronts could set us up for the nicest weather we’ll see this summer.
Highs this week will be in the low to mid 80s, which is below average for this time of year. Tuesday will likely be the coolest day this week. Highs on Tuesday north of the I-30 corridor could struggle to hit 80 degrees.
The best part about this week won’t be the break in the heat, but the break in the humidity. We’re going to be in the comfortable zone on our muggy meter Tuesday through Thursday. With drier air in place, the afternoons will be pleasantly warm and the overnights will be refreshingly cool for this time of year. The heat and humidity won’t start to creep back up until the weekend.
With cool, dry air in place, lows will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s. Some of us will need a light jacket out the door first thing in the morning on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week. Here’s a look at overnight lows Monday night into Tuesday morning. Lows will range from the upper 50s north of I-30 to the low to mid 60s along and south of I-20.
With a lack of moisture in the atmosphere, neither cold front will be a big rain-maker for the area. Most places won’t even see a drop of rain this week. However, a shower or storm can’t be ruled out on Monday or Wednesday of this week.
The latest severe weather outlook for Wednesday does show parts of the ArkLaTex will be under a MARGINAL risk of severe weather. If a stronger storm develops, it could produce hail and gusty winds. Right now, it looks like that is going to be a big ‘if’.
The heat and humidity will start to return by the end of the work week and into the upcoming weekend. Highs will be near or just above 90 degrees Friday through Sunday. There will also be the chance for a few showers and storms late this weekend.
Here’s how you can stay up to date with the latest forecast:
- Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app to your smartphone
- Check the weather page at KSLA.com
- Follow KSLA First Alert Weather on Facebook and Twitter
- Watch KSLA News 12 on television or on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.