FIRST ALERT: Tracking two cold fronts this week

The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will be tracking two cold fronts that will impact the ArkLaTex this week. Neither cold front will be a big rain-maker for the area. However, they are still going to have a BIG impact on our weather. The first cold front will arrive on Monday and kick the heat and humidity out of the area. The second front will arrive midweek and bring in a reinforcing shot of cool and dry air. These cold fronts could set us up for the nicest weather we’ll see this summer.