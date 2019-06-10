FIRST ALERT: Tracking two cold fronts this week

FIRST ALERT: Tracking two cold fronts this week
Two cold fronts will impact the ArkLaTex this week. (Source: KSLA News 12)
By James Parish | June 10, 2019 at 6:19 AM CDT - Updated June 10 at 6:19 AM

Are you already looking for a break from the summer-like heat and humidity? Well, you’re in luck! You’re going to get one this week.

The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will be tracking two cold fronts that will impact the ArkLaTex this week. Neither cold front will be a big rain-maker for the area. However, they are still going to have a BIG impact on our weather. The first cold front will arrive on Monday and kick the heat and humidity out of the area. The second front will arrive midweek and bring in a reinforcing shot of cool and dry air. These cold fronts could set us up for the nicest weather we’ll see this summer.

Highs this week will be in the low to mid 80s, which is below average for this time of year. Tuesday will likely be the coolest day this week. Highs on Tuesday north of the I-30 corridor could struggle to hit 80 degrees.

Temperature Trend
Highs on Monday
Highs on Tuesday
The best part about this week won’t be the break in the heat, but the break in the humidity. We’re going to be in the comfortable zone on our muggy meter Tuesday through Thursday. With drier air in place, the afternoons will be pleasantly warm and the overnights will be refreshingly cool for this time of year. The heat and humidity won’t start to creep back up until the weekend.

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter (Source: KSLA News 12)

With cool, dry air in place, lows will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s. Some of us will need a light jacket out the door first thing in the morning on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week. Here’s a look at overnight lows Monday night into Tuesday morning. Lows will range from the upper 50s north of I-30 to the low to mid 60s along and south of I-20.

Lows Tonight
Lows Tonight (Source: KSLA News 12)

With a lack of moisture in the atmosphere, neither cold front will be a big rain-maker for the area. Most places won’t even see a drop of rain this week. However, a shower or storm can’t be ruled out on Monday or Wednesday of this week.

Rainfall Totals EURO
Rainfall Totals EURO (Source: KSLA News 12)
Rainfall Totals GFS
Rainfall Totals GFS (Source: KSLA News 12)

The latest severe weather outlook for Wednesday does show parts of the ArkLaTex will be under a MARGINAL risk of severe weather. If a stronger storm develops, it could produce hail and gusty winds. Right now, it looks like that is going to be a big ‘if’.

Wednesday's severe weather outlook
Wednesday's severe weather outlook (Source: KSLA News 12)

The heat and humidity will start to return by the end of the work week and into the upcoming weekend. Highs will be near or just above 90 degrees Friday through Sunday. There will also be the chance for a few showers and storms late this weekend.

