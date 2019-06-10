First Alert: Tracking 2 cold fronts this week

Cooler and drier air will start to pour into the ArkLaTex today. Highs will range from near 80 degrees north of I-30 to near 90 degrees south of I-20. Despite a cold front moving through today, our rain chances are slim to none. Most of us will need their sunglasses over their umbrella today. However, a stray shower or downpour can’t be completely ruled out this afternoon, mainly across NW LA. Overall, expect a mix of sun and clouds. Today will also be breezy. The wind will be out of the north at 10-20 mph. This evening will be warm. Temperatures will start to drop back into the 70s around 8 or 9 p.m.