First Alert: Tracking 2 cold fronts this week

Good morning! We’ll be tracking two cold fronts that will impact the ArkLaTex this week. Neither cold front will be a big rain-maker for the area. However, they are still going to have a BIG impact on our weather. The first cold front will arrive today and kick the heat and humidity out of the area. The second front will arrive midweek and bring in a reinforcing shot of cool and dry air.
This morning is warm and muggy. Temperatures area wide are in the upper 60s and lower 70s, so you probably won’t need a light jacket out the door this morning. No major weather problems are expected to impact your morning commute.
Cooler and drier air will start to pour into the ArkLaTex today. Highs will range from near 80 degrees north of I-30 to near 90 degrees south of I-20. Despite a cold front moving through today, our rain chances are slim to none. Most of us will need their sunglasses over their umbrella today. However, a stray shower or downpour can’t be completely ruled out this afternoon, mainly across NW LA. Overall, expect a mix of sun and clouds. Today will also be breezy. The wind will be out of the north at 10-20 mph. This evening will be warm. Temperatures will start to drop back into the 70s around 8 or 9 p.m.
The overnight will be partly to mostly cloudy. With cool, dry air place, lows will range from the upper 50s north of I-30 to the low to mid 60s along and south of I-20. Tuesday morning will be refreshing. It will be a good night to turn off the AC and open your windows. Some might need a light jacket out the door Tuesday morning.
Tuesday could end up being one of the nicest days this summer. It’s going to be warm, but not too hot. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, which is cool for this time of year. Even though some clouds will be around, we should see a fair amount of sunshine. Plus, the air is going to be dry, so our humidity levels will be low. MAke sure to get outside and enjoy it.
Another cold front will arrive midweek. This front will bring in a reinforcing shot of cool, dry air. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid 80s. Even though it’s not likely, this front could trigger a storm, or two. With a lack of moisture in the atmosphere, scattered to widespread rain is not expected. The latest severe weather outlook for Wednesday does show parts of the ArkLaTex will be under a MARGINAL risk of severe weather. If a stronger storm develops, it could produce hail and gusty winds. Right now, it looks like that is going to be a big ‘if’.
The heat and humidity will start to return by the end of the work week and into the upcoming weekend. Highs will be near or just above 90 degrees Friday through Sunday. There will also be the chance for a few showers and storms late this weekend.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
