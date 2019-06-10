FBI-led investigation nets at least 21 arrests on prostitution charges

(KSLA) - At least 21 people face prostitution-related charges as a result of an FBI-led investigation, authorities confirm.
The arrests were made June 6-9 in Bossier and Caddo parishes, booking records show.
Those arrested identify themselves as residents of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.
Some still are in custody.
The FBI was unavailable for comment.
Ten of the arrests were made in Bossier Parish.
- Destine Warren, 26, of the 2900 block of Harbinger Street in Dallas, was booked at 8:05 p.m. June 6 on one count of prostitution.
- Candis James, 36, of the 6100 block of Alcoa Road in Benton, Ark., was booked at 9 p.m. June 6 on one count of prostitution.
- Lois Cooper, 38, of the 300 block of Maplewood Drive in Bossier City, was booked at 9:21 p.m. June 6 on one count of prostitution.
- Jasmine Cherry, 30, of the 3900 block of Accent Drive in Dallas, was booked at 9:27 p.m. June 6 on one count of prostitution.
- Jedediah Sanchez, 41, of the 1800 block of East Texas Street in Bossier City, is accused of recruiting a woman to prostitute herself, booking records show. He was booked at 2:05 a.m. June 7 on one count each of human trafficking, pandering and promoting prostitution. His bonds have been set at $35,000 on the human trafficking charge and $5,000 each on the other two charges.
- Jodi Gibson, 43, of the 5600 block of Texas Highway 11 West in Sulphur Springs, Texas, was booked at 2:15 a.m. June 7 on one count of prostitution.
- Brandi McDaniel, 29, of the 4900 block of Eastside Drive in Dallas, was booked at 2:16 p.m. June 7 on one count each of prostitution, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond has been set at $5,000 on the drug possession charge.
- Rachel James, 29, of the 100 block of Timeberline Lane in Princeton, was booked at 2:29 p.m. June 7 on one count each of prostitution, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond has been set at $5,000 on the drug possesion charge.
- Ashley King, 36, of the 8000 block of Louisiana Highway 1 in Shreveport, was booked at 2:34 pm. June 7 on one count each of prostitution and possession of a Schedule I CDS.
- Jade Querry, 24, of the 11300 block of Preakness Drive in Flint, Texas, was booked at 2:53 p.m. June 7 on one count of prostitution.
The other 11 arrests were made in Caddo Parish, beginning with the arrest of a South Louisiana woman who is accused of offering an undercover officer an hour of sex for $300, booking records show.
Bria L. Jones, 26, of Houma, was arrested at 12:35 p.m. June 7 and booked into the Shreveport City Jail at 2:45 p.m. June 7 then booked into Caddo Correctional Center at 8:42 a.m. June 9 on one count each of prostitution and being an out-of-state fugitive. Her bond has been set at $1,000.
Booking records also show that:
- Adelita Silva, 46, of Shreveport was arrested at 3:15 p.m. June 7 and booked into the Shreveport City Jail at 3:56 p.m. June 7 on a charge of prostitution.
- Jaquayla Della Denise Rollins, 19, of Lubbock, Texas, was arrested at 4 p.m. June 7 and booked into the Shreveport City Jail at 5:02 p.m. June 7 then into Caddo Correctional Center at 3:25 a.m. June 9 on one count of prostitution. Her bond has been set at $1,000.
- Joann Bell, 20, of Shreveport, was arrested at 5:05 p.m. June 7 and booked into the Shreveport City Jail at 5:54 p.m. June 7 on one count each of prostitution and possession of a Schedule I CDS.
- Lois Marie Cooper, 38, of Bossier City, was arrested at 6:07 p.m. June 7 and booked into the Shreveport City Jail at 7:04 p.m. June 7 then into Caddo Correctional Center at 4:55 a.m. June 9 on one count each of prostitution and possession of a Schedule II CDS. Her bond has been set at $1,000 on the prostitution charge.
- Whitney N. Thomas, 29, of Arlington, Texas, was arrested at 6:18 p.m. June 7 then booked into the Shreveport City Jail at 7:14 p.m. June 7 on one count of prostitution.
- Toshia Nicole Loignon, 32, of Lafayette, was arrested at 6:38 p.m. June 7 and booked into the Shreveport City Jail at 7:10 p.m. June 7 then into Caddo Correctional Center at 7:42 a.m. June 9 on one count of prostitution. Her bond was set at $1,000.
- Melissa Lee Mounce, 53, of Irving, Texas, was arrested at 7:28 p.m. June 7 and booked into the Shreveport City Jail at 8:51 p.m. June 7 then Caddo Correctional Center at 8:27 a.m. June 9 on one count of prostitution. Her bond was set at $1,000.
- Stephanie Batchleor, 29, of Leonard, Texas, was arrested at 7:49 p.m. June 7 and booked into the Shreveport City Jail at 8:59 p.m. June 7 on one count of prostitution.
- Miranda Charlene Miller, 26, of West Point, Miss., was arrested at 8 p.m. June 7 and booked into the Shreveport City Jail at 8:44 p.m. June 7 then into Caddo Correctional Center at 9:33 a.m. June 9 on one count of prostitution. Her bond was set at $1,000.
- Shantel Lashae Perry, 23, of Shreveport, was booked into Caddo Correctional Center at 3:09 a.m. June 9 on one count each of prostitution, contempt of court and being an in-state fugitive. Her bond was set at $1,000 bond on the prostitution charge.
