Coroner identifies Shreveport resident as man killed in I-220 crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport resident has been identified as the man killed in a collision Sunday afternoon on Interstate 220.
The Caddo coroner’s office says he is 42-year-old Calvin W. Baker Jr..
He was a passenger in the front seat of a vehicle involved in the wreck in the westbound lanes of I-220 near the Lakeshore Drive exit just before 1:20 p.m., authorities said.
Baker was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, the Shreveport hospital where he died about 30 minutes later.
An autopsy has been ordered at Ochsner.
The accident and recovery efforts had the right lane of westbound I-220 at Lakeshore Drive blocked for a time.
All lanes now are open.
