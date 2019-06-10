Carjacker steals woman’s car at knifepoint in the middle of the day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman's car was stolen at knifepoint Monday morning in Shreveport.
Now police are sharing images from surveillance cameras in hopes someone recognizes the person they suspect was responsible.
The car was stolen about 11:49 a.m. from the parking lot of a business in the 1100 block of Shreveport-Barksdale Highway, police confirmed.
The 2016 Ford Fiesta later was found abandoned in the 500 block of Anderson Avenue, Officer Christina Curtis said.
It was there that the alleged thief reportedly was caught on camera.
Authorities urge anyone who recognizes the woman in the photographs or who has any information about the carjacking to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
