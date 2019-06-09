Snooze-a-Palooza Bed Race raises money for the homeless

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Salvation Army of Shreveport hosted its inaugural Bed Race competition on June 8.
The event serves as a fundraiser to benefit the organization’s homeless shelter, The Merkle Center of hope.
“Just to give back, there’s good bonding. However, being able to give back to those less fortunate is always something that is great," said Grant Oliver of Run Wild Race Management.
Eight teams competed in the race on the ice rink at George’s Pond inside of Hirsch Coliseum.
The race awarded medals in three categories including the Golden Pillow Bed Race Champion, the Second Place Bed Race Team and the Most Creative Bed Team.
Among the champions, CNC Oilfield Services won the Golden Pillow Bed Race Champion Medal.
‘Run Like the Winded’ from Sports Spectrum took home the 2nd place Bed Race team medal.
The most creative Bed Team medal went to ‘Beach Please’ from Twin City Roller Derby.
