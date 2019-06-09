Relief from the heat and humidity on the way

Clouds and rain have moved in to our northwest, with more cloud cover over much of the ArkLaTex. Still expecting Sunday's highs to reach the upper 80s to low 90s by this evening. We still have one more day of hot and humid weather before two cold fronts allow for a bit of relief.
Tonight we'll carry over partly cloudy skies with overnight lows dropping into the low to mid 70s. On Monday, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers still on the slim side as the cold front moves through the ArkLaTex. Highs will only climb into the upper 80s.
Tuesday's weather looks the most pleasant out of the week. After a comfortable start in the mid 60s, highs will only hit the low 80s plus, our humidity drops. This will make for a comfortable day all together.
Another cold front arrives Wednesday. Rain chances looking slim to none as this will likely be another mostly dry cold front. Highs will reach the mid 80s.
We'll close out the week with more pleasant weather with highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the 60s. 90s will be back by next weekend with some showers and storms returning by Sunday.
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
