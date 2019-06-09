Overnight drive-by shooting leaves two injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Shreveport Police are looking for those responsible in a drive-by shooting, injuring two people early Sunday morning.
The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of Tinker Street.
According to police reports, a family gathering was taking place in the front yard of their home when a vehicle pulled up and began firing shots, striking two adult males with an assault rifle.
One of the victims was struck in his ankle and arm, and the other was grazed on his chest. Both victims are expected to be okay.
Police say the suspects are described as two black males driving a grey-colored Jeep.
No arrests have been made at this time.
If you have any information regarding this case, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.
This is an ongoing investigation.
