Excessive speed suspected as factor in fatal motorcycle wreck, police say

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Authorities say excessive speed is suspected as a factor in a wreck that claimed a motorcyclist's life.
It happened about 10 p.m. June 7 in the 4900 block of Barksdale Boulevard in Bossier City.
Police have identified the motorcyclist as Marcus Richardson.
The 34-year-old Bossier City man was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, where he was pronounced dead.
Bossier City police accident investigators found that Richardson was traveling south on Barksdale Boulevard at a high rate of speed when his motorcycle ran into the rear of a midsize SUV.
Richardson then lost control of the motorcycle, causing it to go into a slide.
The wreck resulted in the temporary closure of the southbound lanes of Barksdale Boulevard near Jimmie Davis Highway.
The SUV’s driver was not hurt; nor was the SUV driver impaired, police report.
“It is unknown if there was impairment on Richardson’s part,” authorities said in a statement about the accident.
