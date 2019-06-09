Comfortable weather for the week ahead

Hot weather returns to end the weekend but a couple of cold fronts next week will take the edge off the heat and humidity. Rain looks limited with no appreciable chance of showers or storms until later next weekend.
We’ll be mostly sunny, hot and dry today. Temperatures will reach the low 90s this afternoon. Expect a partly cloudy sky tonight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine tomorrow with a very slim shower chance. Highs will drop back into the upper 80s.
Tuesday looks pleasant. After a comfortable start in the mid 60s expect to only hit the low 80s for the afternoon. Another cold front arrives Wednesday. Once again rain chances look slim to none. Highs will stay in the mid 80s.
We’ll close out the week with more pleasant weather with highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the 60s. 90s will be back by next weekend with some showers and storms returning by Sunday.
Have a great Sunday!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.