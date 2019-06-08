Sizzling sunny Sunday, then cooler and less humid next week

Good evening! It’s been a very warm, if not hot, and humid start to the weekend. Unfortunately, it looks like the heat will continue to build on Sunday. Luckily, a cool down and a break from the humidity is coming next week.
The overnight will be mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows will range from the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.
Sunday will be the hotter half of the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Even though dangerous heat is not expected, max heat indices will approach 100 degrees. Sunday will also feature a ton of sunshine. Sunday will be a great day to hit the pool. Make sure your wearing sunscreen, though. The UV-Index will be very high. A stray shower or storm could brush E TX, but it looks like the better storm chances remain west of the area.
We'll be tracking two cold fronts that will impact the ArkLaTex next week. The first front will arrive on Monday and the second one will arrive midweek. Neither cold front will be a big rain-maker for the area. However, they will knock our temperatures and humidity levels down. Highs all next week will be in the mid to upper 80s and lows will be in the 60s.
Have a great night and stay cool tomorrow!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
