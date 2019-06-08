Sizzling sunny Sunday, then cooler and less humid next week

Sunday will be the hotter half of the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Even though dangerous heat is not expected, max heat indices will approach 100 degrees. Sunday will also feature a ton of sunshine. Sunday will be a great day to hit the pool. Make sure your wearing sunscreen, though. The UV-Index will be very high. A stray shower or storm could brush E TX, but it looks like the better storm chances remain west of the area.