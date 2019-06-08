Hot and humid weekend ahead

Happy Saturday! This weekend is going to feature a lot more heat and humidity than rain. Temperatures will be back to near 90 degrees today and tomorrow. The heat and humidity will stick around for the start of the work week. We'll be tracking two cold fronts next week. Both fronts will knock our temperatures and humidity levels down. This is your First Alert that the middle of next week could feature some of the best weather we see all summer.
Today will be very warm, if not hot, and humid. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. A few places could hit 90 degrees. Even if the thermometer doesn’t hit 90 degrees it’s still going to feel like it. Max heat indices will be in the low to mid 90s. Most of us will need their sunglasses and sunscreen than an umbrella today, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out. This evening will be very warm and humid. Temperatures won’t drop back into the 70s until 8 or 9 p.m.
Make sure to look up this evening because you'll be able to see the International Space Station. The ISS will show up in the NW sky at 8:48PM and track to the southeast. It will be visible for around 4 minutes.
Tonight will be mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows will range from the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.
Sunday will be the hotter half of the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Even though dangerous heat is not expected, max heat indices will approach 100 degrees. Sunday will also feature a ton of sunshine. Sunday will be a great day to hit the pool.
Highs will be near or above 90 degrees on Monday. A cold front will drive south across the area late Sunday night into Monday. This cold front will knock our temperatures down and kick the high humidity levels out of the area. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 80s and lows will be in the 60s. Another cold front will arrive midweek. This front will bring in a reinforcing shot of cooler and dry air. Highs through the end of next week will be in the 80s and overnight lows will be in the 60s. With a lack of moisture in the air, both fronts will likely come through dry.
Have a great weekend!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
