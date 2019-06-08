Hot and humid weekend ahead

Highs will be near or above 90 degrees on Monday. A cold front will drive south across the area late Sunday night into Monday. This cold front will knock our temperatures down and kick the high humidity levels out of the area. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 80s and lows will be in the 60s. Another cold front will arrive midweek. This front will bring in a reinforcing shot of cooler and dry air. Highs through the end of next week will be in the 80s and overnight lows will be in the 60s. With a lack of moisture in the air, both fronts will likely come through dry.