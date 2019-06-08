Girls “Real Talk” retreat attracts several dozen in NWLA

GIBSLAND, La. (KSLA) - The fourth annual 2019 Girls “Real Talk” Retreat hosted dozens of girls, with the goal of teaching them some of life’s more important lessons.
Most notable of all the lessons is how to be a successful young lady.
The event is a all-day, cost-free retreat that coordinator Katherine Mixon said was designed to inspire, educate and empower young girls from 4th to 10th grade.
“My desire is just to help them to grow and become stronger. We inspire them, we educate them, we have different presenters every 30 minutes. And we talk about real powerful subjects,” says Mixon.
Discussion sessions included topics ranging from voter registration to self-esteem and from good hygiene to proper etiquette.
For some of the girls, like 12-year-old Kenajah Robinson, this was not their first time at this retreat.
“I wanted to come back because I like being here and be with my friends, and I learn stuff each time I come,” says Robinson.
She said instructors also talked a lot about bullying, peer pressure and about interacting with boys.
That included being able to identify and avoid potential troubles.
Mixon described the retreat as a very personal project for her. She said the idea for it came from a repeating dream back in the spring of 2016.
After a few months Mixon said she finally relented and prayed to God saying, “okay, I’ll do it.” She’s been at it ever since.
Mixon concluded that this year’s theme says it all.
“Together may we give our children the roots to grow and the wings to fly. We give them the knowledge and they can fly away and make it.”
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.