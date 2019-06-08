FIRST ALERT: Extended stretch of comfortable and mainly dry weather ahead

By Jeff Castle | June 7, 2019 at 9:05 PM CDT - Updated June 7 at 9:05 PM

Temperatures will be heating back up over the weekend, but a couple of cold fronts next week will bring in some rather pleasant mid-June conditions for the ArkLaTex. The first cold front moving in on Monday will arrive with little fanfare. Some clouds and possibly a few showers are all that’s expected.

Temperatures will start cooling down Tuesday with highs back in the mid 80s. Another reinforcing shot of comfortable air arrives Wednesday helping to keep temperatures in the 80s through the end of next week.

Humidity levels will also stay low for this time of year. After seeing some mugginess over the weekend, much of next week will be in the comfortable range humidity-wise.

The less humid air will also allow temperatures to fall off more at night. By midweek some parts of the ArkLaTex could see temperatures dip into the 50s.

The forecast through next week continues to trend toward slightly below average temperatures and below average rain chances for the ArkLaTex.

