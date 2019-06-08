Community gathers to remember Maleah Davis

FULTON, Ark. (KSLA) - A memorial for Maleah Davis is being held today, Sat. June 8, in Fulton, Arkansas. It started at 10 a.m. at the Red River Truck Stop, at Exit 18, off of Interstate 30.
A walk and balloon release also took place before the vigil.
News of the service comes after Houston authorities confirmed that her body was discovered in a trash bag along I-30 in Hempstead County.
A memorial has since been growing along the stretch of road where she was found.
