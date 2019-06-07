18-wheeler veers off WB I-20 near Mile Marker 30

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Authorities are investigating after an 18-wheeler veered off westbound Interstate 20 Friday afternoon. It happened shortly after 12 p.m. near Mile Marker 30.
There are no reports of injuries at this time.
KSLA is working to confirm if the truck collided with another vehicle.
Traffic is being diverted at Exit 33, onto LA 157 to US 80. Congestion has reached approximately six miles in length.
This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as details become available.
