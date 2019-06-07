Tournament in honor of Wayde Sims set to raise money for emotional support dog fund

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A fundraiser for the Wayde Forever44 Emotional Support Dog Fund at LSU will be held Sunday.
It is named after former LSU basketball player Wayde Sims, who was tragically killed in September.
The inaugural Tee-Up Forever 44 Tournament will take place at Topgolf, located at 10955 N. Mall Dr., from 1 p.m to 4 p.m.
Organizers said the money collected will provide help for students in the form of emotional support dogs.
The hope is this tournament will help the founders of the fund, Wayne and Fay Sims, reach their goal of $100,000 to endow the fund and ensure that Wayde’s name would live on forever.
Organizers added the event will be a celebration of Wayde’s life. It also wants to show the love he had for his family, Buddha (his dog), and LSU. Former LSU players and coaches, Mike the Tiger, the Sims family, and others will be in attendance.
