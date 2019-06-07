Texas authorities searching for sex offender with Bowie County ties

East Texas (KSLA) - The Texas Department of Safety has added one man to the 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list and is offering a cash reward leading to his capture.
Leonard Taylor, 47, was convicted in 2003 on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child after incidents involving a 4-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl. He wis wanted for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements and parole violation
His last known address is in Houston.
Taylor is 5′11″ tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has tattoos on the top of his hands.
A $3,000 will be offered for his capture. Authorities say that no one should attempt to apprehend Taylor, he is considered armed and dangerous.
To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:
- Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
- Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.
- Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).
All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.
