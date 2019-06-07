Reward offered for suspect wanted for theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted for burglary.
Officers responded to the 5900 block of Line Avenue on Wednesday, May 29 for the theft.
The victim told officers he agreed to give the suspect a ride, the suspect was left alone in the vehicle before being taken to his destination.
After completing the ride, the victim noticed his firearm was missing from the vehicle.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of this suspect. Tips can be submitted by calling 318-673-7373, at lockmeup.org or on the P3tips app.
