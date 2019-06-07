Memorial for Maleah Davis Saturday, June 8 in Arkansas

Memorial to be held for Maleah Davis
By KSLA Digital Team | June 7, 2019 at 8:30 AM CDT - Updated June 7 at 10:37 AM

FULTON, Ark. (KSLA) - A memorial for Maleah Davis will be held Saturday, June 8, in Fulton, Arkansas. It’s scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the Red River Truck Stop, at Exit 18, off of Interstate 30.

There will be a walk and balloon release.

News of the service comes after Houston authorities confirmed that her body was discovered in a trash bag along I-30 in Hempstead County.

A memorial has since been growing along the stretch of road where she was found.

