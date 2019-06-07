Man injured in drive-by shooting, suspect sought

By KSLA Digital Team | June 7, 2019 at 5:05 AM CDT - Updated June 7 at 6:36 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating after a man was wounded in a shooting on Thursday evening.

Officers got the call just after 8 p.m. to the 6100 block of Lexington Avenue. That's in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood.

Police say that a man standing outside the home was injured when gunfire came from a vehicle driving by.

No word on the man's injuries.

Police were told that the vehicle was a brown Mercury.

No arrests have been made.

On Thursday morning, a man woke up at an Ingleside home after he was shot in the leg. Wednesday, a woman was wounded in a drive-by shooting. On Tuesday, a pair of men were robbed outside a west Shreveport hotel and one was shot in the hand.

Authorities urge anyone with any information on any of the shootings listed above to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.

