Man injured in drive-by shooting, suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating after a man was wounded in a shooting on Thursday evening.
Officers got the call just after 8 p.m. to the 6100 block of Lexington Avenue. That's in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood.
Police say that a man standing outside the home was injured when gunfire came from a vehicle driving by.
No word on the man's injuries.
Police were told that the vehicle was a brown Mercury.
No arrests have been made.
On Thursday morning, a man woke up at an Ingleside home after he was shot in the leg. Wednesday, a woman was wounded in a drive-by shooting. On Tuesday, a pair of men were robbed outside a west Shreveport hotel and one was shot in the hand.
Authorities urge anyone with any information on any of the shootings listed above to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.
