Longview police, firefighters square off in doughnut-eating contest

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - National Doughnut Day is June 7, so who’s ready for a doughnut eating contest? Well, Longview Police took on Longview Fire in just that event.
But who will come out on top? KLTV was there for the doughnut duel.
The table was set and fans and competitors nervously socialized before the event, hosted by Julie woods of Julie Woods and Associates.
“There’s such a misnomer that all the police do is sit around and eat doughnuts, which is so false. These guys do so much for our community. I mean they keep us safe. And then the fire department’s wonderful community servants too and we thought wouldn’t it be so fun if we just kind of poked fun at it, leaned into it,” Woods said.
They didn’t waste much time. There were doughnuts to wolf. After introductions the five person teams took their places near the table.
“Once they’ve eaten three donuts they’ll pass off to the next team member, and whoever eats the most in five minutes is the winner,” Woods explained.
“Is there a baton?” I asked her.
“There’s no baton. Maybe we should have one,” Woods smiled.
“Yeah you should put the donuts on the baton,” I suggested.
“Oh, we should have done that. I’ll ask you next year before we do it,” she said.
Kevin May, Longview Battalion Chief explains techniques.
“Our guys have been training hard for this event,” May said
“Now what were some of the techniques you guys used?” I asked.
“We sandwiched it, we tacoed it, we flattened it, we did the pull apart maneuver. It was just whatever it took to get the job done,” May explained.
According to Officer Kristie Brian, police used:
“The squish technique, the pull-apart technique; the first person just tried to eat them like a regular doughnut which didn’t work real well,” Brian said.
We sped up the competition to get it all in, but after five minutes it was an upset, and maybe an upset stomach: The Longview Fire Department.
“We came in as the underdog, but we knew all along we were going to take this competition,” May stated.
“Yeah, it’s okay, but we’ll get them next year,” Brian said.
And the coveted Stuffed Doughnut Award went to the stuffed fire department.
Julie Woods says she plans on another contest next year on National Doughnut Day.
