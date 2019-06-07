Last day with scattered downpours before drying out and heating up

The upper-level storm system will continue to push east this weekend. This will allow for high pressure to build farther east. With high pressure building over the area, expect our temperatures to go up and our rain chances to go down. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s. On Saturday, NW LA and SW AR will have a slightly better chance of seeing rain than E TX and SE OK. Most places on Saturday will stay very warm and humid. Sunday will be the hotter half of the weekend. Highs will be near or just above 90 degrees. Max heat indices on Sunday could top out near 100 degrees. Dangerous heat is not expected, but we don’t want to over do it outside.