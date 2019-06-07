Last day with scattered downpours before drying out and heating up

Good morning! Today will be our last day with scattered downpours before we start to dry out and heat up for the upcoming weekend. Make sure to keep an umbrella handy today. Keep in mind, some will need it but many will not. Our rain chances will go down this weekend and our temperatures will go up. It still looks like we could get another break from the heat and humidity next week.
This morning is mild. We're waking up to temperatures on either side of 70 degrees. Patchy areas of a light rain or a brief downpour will be possible this morning, but widespread travel problems are not expected. Some areas saw rain overnight, so the roads could be wet and slick this morning.
This afternoon will be very warm and humid for most. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Heat indices could approach 90 degrees. Isolated to scattered downpours will be possible today, mainly this afternoon. The rain will likely not be very widespread, so not everyone will see rain. Many places will stay dry and see a mix of sun and clouds. Our rain chances will start to taper off this evening, but a stray shower or storm will still be possible. This evening will be warm. Most places won't drop back into the 70s until 9PM.
The overnight will be mild and muggy. Overnight lows will be in the near or just below 70 degrees. A stray shower or a little bit of light rain can't be ruled out.
The upper-level storm system will continue to push east this weekend. This will allow for high pressure to build farther east. With high pressure building over the area, expect our temperatures to go up and our rain chances to go down. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s. On Saturday, NW LA and SW AR will have a slightly better chance of seeing rain than E TX and SE OK. Most places on Saturday will stay very warm and humid. Sunday will be the hotter half of the weekend. Highs will be near or just above 90 degrees. Max heat indices on Sunday could top out near 100 degrees. Dangerous heat is not expected, but we don’t want to over do it outside.
The first part of next week looks hot and humid. Highs will be near or above 90 degrees on Monday. It still looks like a cold front will dive south through the ArkLaTex early next week. With little moisture in the atmosphere, this front won't be a big rain maker for us. However, it looks like it's going to knock our temperatures and humidity levels down. Highs most of next week will be in the 80s and overnight lows will be in the 60s.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
