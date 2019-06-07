KSLA Salutes: Vet recalls storming the beaches of Normandy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Seventy-five years-ago on Thursday, allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy, France. That horrifying battle forever re-shaped the progress of the U.S and allied forces in World War II.
Today, a very small number of the 16 million Americans who served in the war are still alive. We’re fortunate to have some of those brave men and women still with us here in the ArkLATex.
One of those men who stormed the beaches on that fateful day was Douglas Miller, 94.
“The first question you usually get is ‘well weren’t you afraid?’” he said. "You got to remember that being 18-years-old, it’s a lot different from being an adult.”
On Thursday, the former U.S. Army Corporal Miller set up a table in the lobby at the Waterview Court Assisted Living Home to share his story with others.
“The first wave was wiped out 80% and that’s of 2,000 men. 1,600 men on the first wave and the second wave lost 40% and then we came in right behind them,” said Miller, “It was pretty bad for about seven or eight hours until they broke through.”
His fear isn’t in remembering — it’s forgetting.
When asked, what do you hope people will walk away with from your story, he said replied with, “At least a knowledge and memory of what D-Day is."
His memory fills in where the photos now fade, and a hope that future generations will never forget the bravery and sacrifices made on that day.
“Everybody remembers July 4 and Christmas Day and holidays like — that but a lot of people particularly ladies, never heard of June 6.”
