Harrison County deputy jailer arrested for drugs‚ including an inmate’s medication

HARRISON COUNTY, Tx. (KSLA) - A Harrison County deputy jailer has been immediately terminated after he was found under the influence during his shift on Thursday, June 6.
The ten-year deputy jailer was also allegedly in possession of illegal drugs.
David Jones, was reported by a jail sergeant to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office under suspicion that he was intoxicated. Jones was seen making several trips to his vehicle during his shift.
After an investigation by a HCSO patrol sergeant, Jones was found to be intoxicated with an unknown substance.
He then gave permission for a search of his vehicle. The search uncovered marijuana, CBD oil, and several inmate packages, which are considered jail property.
The patrol sergeant also found a prescription pill bottle prescribed to an inmate in Jones’ pocket.
