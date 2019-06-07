Harrison County deputy jailer arrested for drugs‚ including an inmate’s medication

By Felicia Michelle | June 7, 2019 at 5:38 PM CDT - Updated June 7 at 5:38 PM

HARRISON COUNTY, Tx. (KSLA) - A Harrison County deputy jailer has been immediately terminated after he was found under the influence during his shift on Thursday, June 6.

The ten-year deputy jailer was also allegedly in possession of illegal drugs.

David Jones, was reported by a jail sergeant to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office under suspicion that he was intoxicated. Jones was seen making several trips to his vehicle during his shift.

After an investigation by a HCSO patrol sergeant, Jones was found to be intoxicated with an unknown substance.

He then gave permission for a search of his vehicle. The search uncovered marijuana, CBD oil, and several inmate packages, which are considered jail property.

The patrol sergeant also found a prescription pill bottle prescribed to an inmate in Jones’ pocket.

