First Alert: Heating up this weekend then cooling down again next week

Showers will wind down through the weekend with hotter weather on the way back in. The warm up will be brief. A couple of cold fronts next week won't bring much if any rain, but will bring the temperatures and humidity levels back down.
We’ll see partly cloudy skies with overnight lows near 70. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine Saturday. A stray shower is possible mainly across the eastern ArkLaTex. Temperatures tomorrow will get back into the upper 80s. We’ll climb into the low 90s Sunday with sunshine and dry weather likely.
A cold front arrives Monday with little if any rainfall. Temperatures will drop back into the upper 80s. By Tuesday expect a comfortable start in the 60s with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.
Another front Wednesday will once again bring little if any rain, but should help keep temperatures in the 80s for highs and 60s for lows through the end of the week.
Have a great weekend!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
