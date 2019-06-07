East Texas Ag News: How to increase catfish productivity in your pond

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - One of the best fish to add to your pond for catfish productivity is a smaller fish called the Fathead minnow.
It is common to stock these minnows together with catfish in ponds where you have no more than 350 catfish per surface acre.
The Fathead minnow swims slow enough to be caught by catfish. But the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service in Angelina County tell us to stock these minnows in ponds that are fed only occasionally make sure to not stock with any other bait fish.
If you purchase Shiners with your Fathead minnows, then problems will develop from overpopulation of the Shiners.