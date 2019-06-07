Bossier Arts Council asks visitors to ‘Please Touch the Art’

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) -Most art shows you attend usually advise you not to touch the art work — but the Bossier Arts Council has created a show that will allow you to do just that.
The new art show called “Please Touch the Art” will open at 6 p.m. on Friday June 7 at the East Bank Gallery. An opening reception will be held and is free to the public.
The show will feature over 30 artists showcasing 45 unique sensory pieces that allow people to encompass all the senses.
During the run of the show Bossier Arts Council will host a series of field trips and experiences for the community. All of the gallery tags are printed (in part) in braille to also accommodate guests with limited vision.
There will also be a free trolley that will take people back and forth across the river to other exhibition shows happening at Artspace that night as well.
The show will run until July 31.
