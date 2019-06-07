Apple issues recall for world travel adapter

(KSLA) - For world travelers, Apple has issued a voluntary recall on some wall plug adapters.
The company recalled more than 800,000 three-prong wall adapters due to the risk of an electrical shock.
The wall plug adapters are designed for use in Hong Kong, Singapore and the United Kingdom.
The adapters were sold int he world travel kit before 2015.
Apple has received six reports of the adapter breaking and people getting shocked.
Users are asked to stop using them immediately and contact apple for a free replacement.
The recall does not affect any Apple USB power adapters.
