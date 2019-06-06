West Monroe rape suspect might be in Shreveport, police say

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A West Monroe rape suspect might be in the Shreveport area, authorities say.
West Monroe police say they have a warrant to arrest 39-year-old Rodriquez Brantley on a charge of first-degree rape.
He’s accused of forcing someone to have sex with him while he held her down. At one point, she lost consciousness after being choked.
The assault occurred June 1 at Comfort Inn and Suites, 213 Constitution Drive in West Monroe.
Brantley stands 5′11″ tall, weighs 220 pounds and has brown eyes.
Police warn that he also has a violent criminal history
Brantley will be held without bond once he is arrested.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about Brantley to call West Monroe police detectives at (318) 396-0550 or West Monroe Crime Stoppers at (318) 388-2274.
