West Monroe rape suspect might be in Shreveport, police say

At one point, the victim lost consciousness after being choked

WANTED: West Monroe police say they have a warrant to arrest 39-year-old Rodriquez Brantley on a charge of first-degree rape. Authorities suspect he might be in the Shreveport area.
By KSLA Digital Team | June 6, 2019 at 6:17 PM CDT - Updated June 6 at 6:17 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A West Monroe rape suspect might be in the Shreveport area, authorities say.

West Monroe police say they have a warrant to arrest 39-year-old Rodriquez Brantley on a charge of first-degree rape.

He’s accused of forcing someone to have sex with him while he held her down. At one point, she lost consciousness after being choked.

The assault occurred June 1 at Comfort Inn and Suites, 213 Constitution Drive in West Monroe.

Brantley stands 5′11″ tall, weighs 220 pounds and has brown eyes.

Police warn that he also has a violent criminal history

Brantley will be held without bond once he is arrested.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Brantley to call West Monroe police detectives at (318) 396-0550 or West Monroe Crime Stoppers at (318) 388-2274.

