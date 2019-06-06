Shreveport’s new hi-tech water meter reading system soon to go live

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There are so many Shreveport residents who are concerned with whether or not their water meter is being read and read accurately.
It’s been 5 months since Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins helped demonstrate a new hi-tech way to read water meters. Now, that system is about to go fully operational.
Shreveport Communications Director Ben Riggs sat down for an interview with KSLA this week, he started off with one strong message.
“Smart Phone meter reading is in place.”
Riggs detailed how this new system requires a manual reading of the meter dial, and then a photo is taken of the dial.The system will then ping the location where that photo is taken.
“If that dial is covered in debris, water, leaves, mud, anything, the inspector has to wipe the dial clear so that they can get a clear photo of the dial,” he says.
When all of that information is uploaded to the cloud an analyst back at the control center can look it all over, while crews are still out in the field. If anything looks suspicious the analyst can call for a second reading of that meter.
This change can’t come soon enough for water customers like Leroy McDowell.
“Ever since they dug right there where you see that hole left right there, ever since my bill hasn’t went down under a hundred dollars,” says McDowell as he points to the ground near his residence.
The new billing system software called 'Utility Management Billing System', or UMBS, goes live in July, while Riggs said smart phone meter reading went live several weeks ago.
“Both of which will improve confidence, the public’s confidence in the water billing process,” says Riggs.
However, McDowell explained he’s been living with a doubled water bill for two years.
“All I do is call and try to get them to do something and they always put me on hold,” he says. McDowell adds that he’ll believe the progress when it’s reflected on his next water bill.
Riggs told us Shreveport’s previous meter reading system cost nearly a million dollars a year, while this new one will only cost $44,000 a year.
