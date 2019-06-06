Shreveport I-49 Connector project is one step closer to reality

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The five year wait for a connection between I-49 and I-20 in Shreveport is almost over.
Louisiana lawmakers have approved House Bill 578 to fund various infrastructure projects across the state. One of those projects is the I-49 connector, which will see a $100 million dollar boost if Governor Edwards signs the bill.
The bill will be funded through the 2010 Louisiana Gulf Oil Spill settlement. People living in Shreveport say a connection between the two interstates is long overdue.
“It will help the commute and bring more people to Downtown Shreveport,” Resident Charles King says.
The connector will primarily go through the Allendale neighborhood in Shreveport. That neighborhood is located in District A, represented by City Councilman Willie Bradford.
“The majority of the people who are impacted support the connector,” Councilman Bradford says. “I have spoken to church leaders, homeowners and other people in my district and they want the connector to happen.”He says the connector’s construction would impact 35-40 homes.
According to District 37 Senator Barrow Peacock, the DOTD is currently conducting an environmental study on the project. Peacock says the study is moving slowly and could hamper the start of the connector.
Councilman Bradford says if Governor signs the bill and everything works out smoothly, construction could begin in a year and would take eight years to complete.
