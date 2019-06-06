Shreveport-Bossier restaurants expect to sell crawfish through early July

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - These are the final weeks for crawfish.
Even though the normal season is wrapping up, Shreveport-Bossier restaurateurs say it’s been a pretty good season for mudbugs.
At Crawfish Palace on U.S. Highway 80 in Haughton, David Cook usually notices a slowdown after Memorial Day with crawfish becoming less available.
However, he says, he isn’t having any trouble getting mudbugs right now.
“This year’s different, man, all this rain, the crawfish are still growing."
Cook says his phone is ringing off the hook with people wanting to know whether crawfish are still available.
He says that he’s still got his trucks running south to haul them up and that he hopes to be selling them through Independence Day.
“I got a call yesterday from a buyer down in St. Martinville; and she told me she had over 1,000 sacks a week coming in.
"At the same time, the pond crawfish haven’t stopped; and they are humongous.”
Mudbugs also still are being served at Crawdaddy’s Kitchen on Mansfield Road in Shreveport.
General manager Tim Cascio says it was a slow start due to the rain, but otherwise has been a normal season.
“As a whole, this has been a great crawfish season. I don’t think the rain has had too much of negative impact other than early in the season it got us started a little bit later.”
Crawdaddy’s Kitchen also sees things starting to slow down this week.
Cascio also expects to keep selling crawfish through the 4th of July.
“One of my suppliers says it’s slowing down for them. I do have some others that are still supplying crawfish. They are saying through the beginning of July. Then it’s a week-to-week thing."
As long as the crawfish are coming in, it’s pretty certain there will be customers ready to eat them.
