‘Secure Your Load’ campaign kicks off, cautions motorists about the dangers of unsecured loads on Texas roadways

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KSLA) - Local and state Texas agencies teamed up to kick off the ‘Secure Your Load’ campaign on Thursday, June 6.
The campaign aims to remind drivers to protect themselves and other motorists by making sure all cargo is secure before hitting the roadways.
“We want to make sure that people have a better knowledge of how dangerous this can be,” says Texas DPS Sgt. Sarah Warren.
Sgt. Warren said according to the U.S. Department of Transportation, at 55 miles per hour an object weighing just 20 pounds that falls from a vehicle has the impact strike of half a ton.
In Texas during 2017 there were more than 1200 crashes caused by unsecured loads. Texas Department of Transportation leaders in northeast Texas say this is a major problem in the state, costing lives and tax payer dollars.
“We pick up truck loads full of items off the side of the highway ever year. We spent over $725,000 in our district alone in a 9 county area on litter and debris pickup last year. A lot of this stuff that has blown out of vehicles,” says Marcus Sandefur of TxDOT.
Loose cargo can be anything on or in a vehicle that can fly out landing on the roadway. Drivers can be fined for not having properly secured loads in.
