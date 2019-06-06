REPORT: LSU WR Jonathan Giles enters NCAA Transfer Portal

By Josh Auzenne | June 6, 2019 at 2:07 PM CDT - Updated June 6 at 6:18 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU wide receiver Jonathan Giles, who played for the Tigers in the 2018 season after transferring from Texas Tech, is on the move again, according to reports.

A report from 247Sports stated sources are saying Giles has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and will use his last year of eligibility at a different university. It added he will play as a graduate transfer.

Giles finished his career as a Tiger with 10 catches for 59 yards. He didn’t score any touchdowns.

While he was a Red Raider for two seasons, Giles played in 24 games. He had 85 catches for 1,313 yards and 16 touchdowns.

