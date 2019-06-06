Mother recounts Ruston tornado horror one month later

RUSTON, La. (KSLA) - It’s been over 40 days since a powerful EF-3 tornado — packing winds close to 150 miles per hour — ripped through Lincoln Parish.
For many survivors, whose lives were unexpectedly unearthed, the future is hazy. Rosy Carranza, a mother to two young daughters, sat down with KSLA outside her damaged home to share her family’s near-death experience.
Rosy and her husband are both blind.
“It’s just something you’ve seen on television that you’ve seen happen in different parts of the country,” Carranza said. “It completely changes your perspective on what people go through with natural disasters.”
In the early morning hours of April 25, Rosy’s daughters were asleep, but she and her husband were still awake. A storm was brewing outside — something not uncommon for North Louisiana — but, this was something else.
“Just this sense of unease wouldn’t leave me,” Carranza said. “I knew it was going to be different.”
Suddenly, Rosy said she felt the pressure in her ears changing.
“I remember thinking that the pressure in my ears changing signaled an on-coming tornado,” she said.
Quickly, Rosy and her husband gathered their children and took shelter in a bathroom. Then, it hit.
“It was petrifying because you weren’t sure, ‘am I going to make it?’” Rosy said. “I remember just thinking, ‘I’ve got to make it, we’ve got to figure a way to get out of here safely.'”
Rosy said she heard glass shattering and massive trees toppling over. A tree fell just eight feet from the bathroom her family was holed up in.
“There was a moment of ‘what is going on, what is happening?’” Rosy said. “I kept praying and praying, ‘please keep us safe, God.’”
Rosy said the door to the bathroom was slowly opened, revealing the sounds of water dripping into their home. A tree crashed into their roof, leaving a gaping hole.
She called her good friend and neighbor, who sent her husband over to help Rosy and her family navigate the wide-spread debris.
“We grabbed our essentials, we grabbed jackets for the girls,” Rosy said. “Everybody was just out of their homes surveying the damage shouting, ‘is anyone over there? Is everybody okay? Has this person been checked on?’”
Rosy’s neighbor described the destruction around them in the darkness. The true magnitude of the devastation was slowly revealed as the sun rose that morning.
“There was just this sense of tremendous loss,” Rosy said. “I lean towards optimism in general — we’re going to somehow push through.”
She and her family were ultimately evacuated out of their ravaged neighborhood by a man who she said felt just compelled to help.
“The guy that came to pick us up, his name was Moses,” she said.
Rosy’s neighborhood, a place she said is home to happy memories with family and friends, was destroyed in minutes. Downed power lines, debris and the spiked stumps of fallen trees — many of them over 100 years old — were scattered throughout the neighborhood.
But, Rosy still has what she can’t replace — her family.
“I have a lot to be grateful for and you draw from that to help you pass the difficulties,” she said.
Currently, Rosy’s family is living at the Louisiana Center for the Blind in temporary housing. However, at the end of this month, they’re going to have to search for more long-term housing.
“We just feel enormous pressure right now to find a more permanent place for our family to stay, while at the same time feeling incredible grateful,” Rosy said.
Though the future for Rosy’s family has been unexpectedly twisted, her fighting spirit cannot be leveled.
“It’s okay to mourn, it’s okay to be sad about things, but you just gotta keep pushing forward,” she said.
Governor John Bel Edwards recently sent a request to President Donald Trump’s office, asking for federal assistance. The request was approved, but only for public services and entities.
There’s still no word on if individual financial assistance at the federal level will be given to the scores of people left homeless.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.