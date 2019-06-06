Man wakes up to find gunshot wound, suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering after he told police he was shot while he was sleeping in his home.
Police got the call just after 5:30 a.m. to the 2300 block of Darien Street. That’s in Shreveport’s Ingleside neighborhood.
The victim was struck in the right leg, according to Cpl. Marcus Hines, Shreveport police spokesman. There was one other person inside the home at the time, but they were not injured.
He was sent to a Shreveport hospital for the treatment of his injury and is expected to survive.
Police say they do not have any suspect information at this time. No word on the source of the gunfire.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
