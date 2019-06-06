Radar confirms at least 6 tornadoes in southeast Louisiana; injuries reported

(WAFB) - Radar confirms at least six tornadoes caused damage to areas of southeast Louisiana during the morning of Thursday, June 6.
The radar confirmed areas include Madisonville, Ponchatoula, Killian/Springfield, Frost, Sorrento, and Convent. The National Weather Service also confirmed a small, EF1 tornado at Baton Rouge General in Mid City.
The Sorrento tornado is believed to be responsible for the injury of five workers at the ExxonMobil Pipeline Company. It happened around 10 a.m.
The injured are being treated at a local hospital. The extent of their injuries has not been reported.
Dramatic video of tornado in Convent was captured by a dash camera operated by Rene’s Industries.
The National Weather Service (NWS) is continuing to check on damage reports, so it is possible additional damage could be due to a tornado touchdown.
In East Baton Rouge Parish, a portion of the Colonel Terrace apartment complex, located on Wooddale Boulevard, was destroyed by a possible tornado. A massive hole can be seen in the roof and side of the building.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has released a statement about Thursday’s severe weather, making an emergency declaration:
"As we continue to assess damage throughout East Baton Rouge Parish as a result of yesterday and today’s weather conditions, I have initiated the process to seek state and federal disaster support through an emergency declaration. This declaration will activate any and all necessary emergency plans and activities in response to this event. My administration will soon release instructions to impacted residents seeking to apply for state and federal assistance for damage caused by yesterday and today’s weather events. Click here to view the emergency declaration.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of William Jackson who lost his life in an accidental drowning associated with the weather we experienced today. I would also like to commend our committed first responders, public safety, and public works personnel who continue to respond to the needs of our community on this challenging day."
The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to help evacuate residents. No injuries were reported.
The National Weather Service says a storm survey found a small, short-lived EF1 tornado damaged vehicles in the parking lot at Baton Rouge General (BRG).
Outside of city limits, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a tree that fell on a house. A family was reportedly inside the home, located in the 11000 block of Brillock Avenue, when the tree came crashing down. They had minor injuries.
