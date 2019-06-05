Furever Friends - Hiccup

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Hiccup is this weeks Furever Friend. She’s a 10-year-old Chihuahua/Pomeranian mix that was found in the area of Bert Kouns and Mansfield Rd. She’s been on the Facebook page but no one has claimed her, so she’s now up for adoption.
Hiccup has a few health concerns. She only has one tooth so she can only have soft dog food. She also has cataracts, but still has her vision.
Her adoption fee will be $125.
To learn more about Hiccup or to find out more about animal adoption, please visit petsaversshreveport.org
