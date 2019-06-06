A few more storms through Friday

We've got some more scattered rain and storms to get through the rest of the week, but rain chances should be fading just in time for the weekend. Temperatures will also heat back up with highs in the 90s again by Sunday. A couple of cold fronts next week won't bring much rain, but should help ease the heat and humidity for a few days.
Some scattered showers and storms are likely to move through tonight. Heavy downpours are possible. Temperatures will drop back into the low 70s. We’ve got a little more rain to get through tomorrow. It will be warm and humid again with afternoon highs in the mid 80s. The chance for rain and storms is 40%.
Rain chances will drop for the weekend. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out, but most will stay dry. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 80s. By Sunday we’ll be back in the low 90s.
A cold front arriving Monday will have little moisture to work with so rain chances will stay slim. Temperatures will still hit the low 90s, but expect cooler air settling in by Tuesday. On Wednesday another front will likely come through dry and should help keep temperatures and humidity levels tolerable for this time of year. Highs after Monday will run in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the 60s.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
