2 Caddo men face a combined 166 charges of cockfighting

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Two Caddo Parish men face a combined 166 charges of cockfighting.
Darryl Gene St. Clair, 35, and 37-year-old Jason Dale St. Clair, both of Rodessa, are being held in Caddo Correctional Center.
Jason Dale St. Clair was booked into the lockup at 4:27 p.m. June 5 on 57 charges of cockfighting, booking records show.
Ten minutes later, Darryl Gene St. Clair was booked into Caddo Correctional on 109 charges of cockfighting.
No bond has been set.
Their arrests came as a result of work by Caddo Parish Animal Services & Mosquito Control and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, said Cindy Chadwick, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office.
Details will be released Thursday morning, she added.
Krystle Grindley, spokeswoman for Caddo Parish government, likewise said the parish and the Sheriff’s Office will issue a joint news release Thursday morning.
