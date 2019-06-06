Break from the heat and scattered downpours continue today

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with the potential for scattered to widely scattered showers and storms. Not everyone will see rain, though. It looks like most of the rain will setup along and north of I-20 this afternoon and then spread a little farther south this evening. Even though a stronger storm can’t be ruled out, the main threat with rain that develop today will be locally heavy rainfall. Other than the clouds and rain, it’s going to be warm and humid. Highs will be in the mid 80s. With the high humidity levels, feels like temperatures could still top 90 degrees in some places. Keep in mind, places that see more rain and clouds won’t be as warm as places that stay dry.