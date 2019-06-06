Break from the heat and scattered downpours continue today

Good afternoon! Make sure to keep an umbrella with you this afternoon. Scattered showers and downpours will start to develop this afternoon and continue through this evening. More scattered to widely scattered downpours and storms will be possible Friday as well. The extra clouds and rain will help keep the 90 degree temperatures away. It looks like with less rain and clouds this weekend the heat is going to build back into the area.
This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with the potential for scattered to widely scattered showers and storms. Not everyone will see rain, though. It looks like most of the rain will setup along and north of I-20 this afternoon and then spread a little farther south this evening. Even though a stronger storm can’t be ruled out, the main threat with rain that develop today will be locally heavy rainfall. Other than the clouds and rain, it’s going to be warm and humid. Highs will be in the mid 80s. With the high humidity levels, feels like temperatures could still top 90 degrees in some places. Keep in mind, places that see more rain and clouds won’t be as warm as places that stay dry.
A few downpours and storms will continue this evening and overnight. Temperatures won’t drop back into the 70s until 8 or 9PM. Lows tonight will range from the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Friday will be out last day with the potential for scattered to widely scattered showers and storms before we start to dry out for the upcoming weekend. It’s also going to be our last day in the 80s before the 90s return this weekend.
A more typical summer-like weather pattern will develop this weekend. That means more heat and humidity than rain. Highs on Saturday will be near or above 90 degrees, but the humidity will make it feel even hotter than that. A few showers and storms could develop in the heat of the day and then diminish during the evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.
The start of next week looks hot and humid. Highs on Monday will still be near 90 degrees. Right now, it looks like a cold front might make it far enough south to take the edge off the heat and knock our humidity levels down towards the middle of next week. This front probably won’t produce a ton of rain for the ArkLaTex, but a few showers might be possible. Highs next Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
