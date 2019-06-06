Bossier Optimist Club awards thousands to teachers

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Wednesday, the Bossier Optimist Club awarded Bossier educators with close to $25,000 in grants.
The money will be used for classroom improvements in the next school year.
“This is one of the biggest ways the Optimists gives back to the Bossier community,” said Optimist Club President Quincy Gardner. “We live by the Optimist Creed. You know we believe in it, we try to live it, and as we’re going forward in the future. We’re trying to challenge other civil organizations to match us and beat us at what we do.”
To date, the Bossier Optimist Club has given close to $500,000 in grant money to Bossier Parish Schools.
