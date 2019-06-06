BCPD identifies child found alone

Bossier City, La. (KSLA) - UPDATE: According to the Bossier City Police Department, the child has been identified. Detectives are in the process of locating the guardian he was with and are in contact with his parents.
The investigation is still ongoing.
The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a young child found alone on Thursday, June 6.
The boy was found walking along the 1700 block of Shady Grove Dr., after officers received a call about him standing in the middle of the street.
According to authorities, he appears to be between 5 to 7 years old.
They are asking that anyone with information on the boy or his parents/guardians’ identity to please call the Bossier City Police Department (318) 741-8665.
