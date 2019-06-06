Authorities seek help finding Haughton runaway

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Haughton police are asking for the public's help finding a 16-year-old runaway.
Morgan Dupree stands 5’1” tall, weighs about 100 pounds and has long, dark brown hair.
She has not been seen since leaving home early the morning of June 5, authorities say.
Haughton police also shared a Facebook post in which Josie Canfield McLeod says the teen has been missing since 3 a.m. that date.
“She is with her boyfriend Jacob LaPrairue in a grey single cab truck.” McLeod’s post says.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about Dupree to call the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.