Yes, June’s Downtown Artwalk is still on

June Downtown Artwalk
By Rae'Ven Jones | June 5, 2019 at 11:31 AM CDT - Updated June 5 at 11:31 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Organizers with The Downtown Artwalk says today’s event will roll, even though it’s expected to rain. Grab an umbrella before you go because they are making a few changes to help keep you dry!

It’s scheduled to take place from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. beginning at the Lofts at 624.

Most of the action will be in fewer locations, with plenty to enjoy.

Poetry & Spoken Word Readings:

  • 5:30 p.m. Amy Liz Talley at
  • 6 p.m. Tracy Carnes at
  • 7:15 p.m. Marvin Jus’Marvin Smith
  • Performances from 'Yellowman' by Will James & the Lighthouse Ensemble!
  • 6:30 p.m. History in 5 by Liz Swaine
  • 6:40 p.m. Sketch the City with Mischa Farrell Architect, LLC

ARTISTS:

  • Adam King
  • Maggie Molisee
  • Whitney Tates
  • Paul Russo

They know wet people get hungry, so there will be plenty of food and drink specials.

Parish Taceaux:

$4 Margaritas/$3 Local Beers, 1/2- priced well drinks and wine, $5 pineapple or grapefruit Tequila Splashes, AND $3 Select Taceauxs til 6 p.m. Also, from 6-9 pm, a portion of food sales will go to Holy Angels.

Abby Singer’s Bistro:

Happy Hour specials until 8 p.m.!

The event is free to attend and all-ages friendly. Remember that all on-street parking is free after 5 pm as are the two surface lots at Texas and Common Streets across from the First United Methodist Church.

To learn more visit, https://downtownshreveport.com/artwalk/.

