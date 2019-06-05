Yes, June’s Downtown Artwalk is still on

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Organizers with The Downtown Artwalk says today’s event will roll, even though it’s expected to rain. Grab an umbrella before you go because they are making a few changes to help keep you dry!
It’s scheduled to take place from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. beginning at the Lofts at 624.
Most of the action will be in fewer locations, with plenty to enjoy.
Poetry & Spoken Word Readings:
- 5:30 p.m. Amy Liz Talley at
- 6 p.m. Tracy Carnes at
- 7:15 p.m. Marvin Jus’Marvin Smith
- Performances from 'Yellowman' by Will James & the Lighthouse Ensemble!
- 6:30 p.m. History in 5 by Liz Swaine
- 6:40 p.m. Sketch the City with Mischa Farrell Architect, LLC
ARTISTS:
- Adam King
- Maggie Molisee
- Whitney Tates
- Paul Russo
They know wet people get hungry, so there will be plenty of food and drink specials.
Parish Taceaux:
$4 Margaritas/$3 Local Beers, 1/2- priced well drinks and wine, $5 pineapple or grapefruit Tequila Splashes, AND $3 Select Taceauxs til 6 p.m. Also, from 6-9 pm, a portion of food sales will go to Holy Angels.
Abby Singer’s Bistro:
Happy Hour specials until 8 p.m.!
The event is free to attend and all-ages friendly. Remember that all on-street parking is free after 5 pm as are the two surface lots at Texas and Common Streets across from the First United Methodist Church.
To learn more visit, https://downtownshreveport.com/artwalk/.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.