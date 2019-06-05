Woman injured in drive-by shooting; suspect sought

Woman shot in drive-by
By KSLA Digital Team | June 5, 2019 at 5:01 AM CDT - Updated June 5 at 5:26 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One woman is recovering after being shot early Wednesday morning.

Shreveport police officers got the call around 2 a.m. to the 2900 block of Regent Street. That's in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.

Police on the scene say the female victim was struck by gunfire coming from a dark colored vehicle in a drive-by shooting.

About five shots were heard, and the victim was struck in the buttocks.

Authorities say she is expected to survive.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.

