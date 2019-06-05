Woman injured in drive-by shooting; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One woman is recovering after being shot early Wednesday morning.
Shreveport police officers got the call around 2 a.m. to the 2900 block of Regent Street. That's in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.
Police on the scene say the female victim was struck by gunfire coming from a dark colored vehicle in a drive-by shooting.
About five shots were heard, and the victim was struck in the buttocks.
Authorities say she is expected to survive.
Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.
