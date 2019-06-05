Taking Back Our Streets: Event aims to highlight fathers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Father’s Day is right around the corner and one Shreveport man is making sure fathers in the area are recognized in a big way.
The Father’s Day 5-K Run and Walk powered by Oasis Outreach starts at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds. So far 300 people are registered, but organizers say registering is necessary to participate — you can just come out and have fun and enjoy the food and festivities.
Benny Brown doing it by sponsoring the first annual Father’s Day 5K Run and Walk to be held this weekend. Oasis Outreach is also helping to put on the event.
Brown is a single father in Shreveport living in a local shelter with his infant daughter.
“You just have to grit your teeth and go on. It’s your responsibility,” Brown said.
He admits he has made some bad choices in the past is eager to find a job so he can support his children.
Marlos Pouncy can relate — he lights up when he talks about his two sons. He says he wants to be a part of their lives and it is necessary.
“I want to spend time taking them places and I’m happy with him just being with me,” Pouncy said.
Alex Ray is behind the run and walk event this weekend. He says it’s all about highlight fathers.
“When something this big comes to our city it’s going to be an impact and bring change and that’s how we take back our streets,” Ray said.
He says he hopes the first annual event makes an impact on other fathers and leaves a mark that cannot be erased.
Brown is desperately looking for a job. He has worked industrial jobs and stocking at a local grocery store. If you can help please email KSLA Anchor/Reporter Domonique Benn at dbenn@ksla.com.
