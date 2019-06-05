Shreve Memorial Library offering free meals for children this summer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If your child needs an extra meal this summer — the Shreve Memorial Library has them covered.
The library system has partnered up with the Northwest Louisiana Food Bank to brink back its annual feeding program for the summer. Free meals will be provided for children ages 18 and under at several branches until Wednesday, July 31.
“We’re hoping that the community can see that libraries, especially Shreve Memorial Library care about the community,” said Public Relations Director Ivy Woodard.
Participating branches and hours are:
- David Raines Branch, 2855 Martin Luther King, Jr, Drive, Shreveport
- Monday – Friday 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Gilliam Branch, 12797 Main Street, Gilliam
- Monday, Tuesday & Thursday 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Higginbotham-Bryson Branch, 9359 Greenwood Road, Greenwood
- Monday & Friday 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Tuesday – Thursday 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, 2105 Hollywood Avenue, Shreveport
- Tuesday & Thursday 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- North Caddo Branch, 615 North Pine Street, Vivian
- Monday – Friday 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Rodessa Branch, 10093 Main Street, Rodessa
- Monday – Thursday 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Avenue, Shreveport
- Monday – Friday 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
The program began June 3 and parent Abby Christensen has already taken her children to the David Raines Branch for the program.
“I just really appreciate that they would gather all this together to bring all the kids together to have fun,” she said. “Not only that but provide a meal (too). I think it’s really awesome.”
Parent Marvia Washington also enjoys the program and thinks its a great thing for the children and the community.
“It’s a healthy snack, and I think it’s just good for them to be able to come in, get a healthy snack and then also have access to the library,” she said.
All meals provided must be eaten at the library and cannot be taken to go.
The summer feeding program also coincides with Shreve Memorial Library’s summer reading program with this year’s theme being “Universe of Stories.”
The summer reading program is available to all ages, individuals and groups. To check out the schedule, click HERE.
