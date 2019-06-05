Pleasant Hill teen named ‘World’s Best Hero’ for helping toddler on road

PLEASANT HILL, La. (KSLA) - A Pleasant Hill teen is given the “World’s Best Hero Award” after he helped a toddler that was wandering down a busy road.
A large crowd packed into Village Hall to see 17-year-old Brayton “Boogie” Brown honored by the police chief and mayor.
Pleasant Hill is a Sabine Parish village with just more than 1,200 people.
“He did a great job," said Police Chief Ray Williams. “People’s cars had passed the baby up. He is a good person that stopped and took care of this child and made sure no harm came to this child,”
Boogie says he spotted the child in the middle of Louisiana Highway 174 as he was headed into work May 20.
“I saw a car coming. I ran in the road and stopped the car and went to the little girl. I knew her. She goes to my church," Brown said.
He took the child to the nearby grocery store. Police Chief Ray Williams was called to get the child.
Chief Williams says it appears the child just wandered away from her home a few blocks away. He turned the infant over to Child Protective Services. He believes she is now back with family.
“I just did what I needed to, what was right to do," Brown said. "I didn’t think much about it.”
Chief Williams says LA 174 is one of the busiest highways in the area with oil rigs and log trucks often passing through.
“It saved the Police Department," Chief Williams said. If you think about what could have happened, what would have happened, it saved us a lot of worry."
Chief Williams says Boogie is a good example for others. Town leaders and his parents say they are very proud of him. Boogie is humble about all the attention.
“I didn’t do it for any of this. I did it because it was right," Boogie said.
